Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Cut by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.79.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$40.01 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.82. The stock has a market cap of C$9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.16%.

About Northland Power (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.