Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:OVV opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

