Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issued By William Blair

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Grid Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

GDYN opened at $14.97 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after buying an additional 337,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after buying an additional 1,041,484 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after buying an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.