Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

