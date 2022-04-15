Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $341.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Netflix by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

