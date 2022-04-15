Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

