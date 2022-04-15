Raymond James Cuts AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $37.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

AMK opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.52 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,894,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,942 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $12,256,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

