Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $11,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,876. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

