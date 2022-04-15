Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Monday. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

