Red Metal Resources (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 19,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 24,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Red Metal Resources (OTCMKTS:RMESF)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

