Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Redfin by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDFN opened at $14.57 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.