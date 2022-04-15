RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00365659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00087245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00095874 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000215 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

