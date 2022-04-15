Reed’s (REED) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reed’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.67 Reed’s Competitors $5.73 billion $412.51 million -99.21

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 216 760 1020 36 2.43

Reed’s currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 269.72%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 34.60%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

