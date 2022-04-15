Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,425.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $103,425.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $83.87 or 0.00207082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.96 or 0.99869180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.