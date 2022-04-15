Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 188,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 182,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 939.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 101,865 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

