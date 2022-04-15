Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

