Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 3,225 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($42.03) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REL. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.53) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.08) price target on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,330 ($30.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.80).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,439 ($31.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £47.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,294.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,290.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.62), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($410,733.53).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

