Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 74.0% in March

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renault stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,226. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($43.48) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Renault from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($48.91) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.22) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

