Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider William Lee Buys 1,324 Shares

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) insider William Lee purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,746 ($48.81) per share, with a total value of £49,597.04 ($64,629.97).

Shares of LON RSW opened at GBX 4,004 ($52.18) on Friday. Renishaw plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,668 ($47.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,655 ($86.72). The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,213.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,572.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

