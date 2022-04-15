Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$32.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Minto Apartment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

