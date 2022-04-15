Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a C$78.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$74.69.

TSE QSR opened at C$76.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.63. The stock has a market cap of C$23.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$68.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

