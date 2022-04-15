Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,173. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

