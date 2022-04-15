Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:RGEDF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.
About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (Get Rating)
