Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Up 2.6%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 155,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 144,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Rio2 from C$0.93 to C$1.63 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.93 million and a PE ratio of -13.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

