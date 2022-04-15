RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.24

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.24 and traded as high as C$24.92. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$24.83, with a volume of 674,642 shares changing hands.

REI.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.25.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

