RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,269,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RLX Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,074,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

