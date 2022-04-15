Robert Charles Nelson Apps Sells 150,000 Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$31,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$519.

CWC opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$137.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.