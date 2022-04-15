Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.77.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$74.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$56.00 and a 12-month high of C$75.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

