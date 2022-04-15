ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Reaches $7.91 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $1.11 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011523 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00235417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

