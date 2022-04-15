Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.06.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

