Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €43.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on Evotec in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €25.40 ($27.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. Evotec has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($25.28) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($49.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.68. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

