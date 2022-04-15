Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Datto (NYSE:MSP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,252 shares of company stock worth $12,643,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

