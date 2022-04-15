Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 370

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.43) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 490.71 ($6.39).

LON PETS opened at GBX 314 ($4.09) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 311.28 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 371.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 431.15.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

