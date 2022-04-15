Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price target on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on ASOS in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,775.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,223.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

