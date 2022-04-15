Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUBY. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $179.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 237,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.