Rune Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Rune has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $305.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $75.60 or 0.00186886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.22 or 0.07475839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.00 or 0.99794193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.