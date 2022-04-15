Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 2,308 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $16,640.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
