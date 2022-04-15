Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 2,308 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $16,640.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

