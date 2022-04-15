SAFE DEAL Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $71,032.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.36 or 0.07483069 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,441.43 or 0.99765987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041497 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,909,851 coins and its circulating supply is 1,427,784 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

