Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SGA opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $28.58.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 10.30%.
Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.
