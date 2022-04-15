Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGA opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 10.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

