SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

