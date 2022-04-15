SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

