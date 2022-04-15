SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

