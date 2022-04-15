Savior LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $58.73. 5,183,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,086. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

