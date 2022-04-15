Savior LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 0.1% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Savior LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,107. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

