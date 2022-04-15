Savior LLC Buys 294 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 421,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,701. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

