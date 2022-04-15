Savior LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Savior LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 0.3% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Savior LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $3,024,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $111,000.

NYSEARCA SSO traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $61.54. 4,081,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

