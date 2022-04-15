Savior LLC Purchases 28,523 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Savior LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 763.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.75% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,110. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.