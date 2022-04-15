Savior LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Savior LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.41. 544,924 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.