SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.38. 400,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.51 and its 200 day moving average is $339.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

