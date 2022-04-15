Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Update

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,765,800 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 7,772,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRCY remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Sberbank of Russia has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.